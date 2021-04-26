Emmanuel Bourçois
uxer

R&A - MVP is live!

Emmanuel Bourçois
uxer
Emmanuel Bourçois for uxer
Hire Us
  • Save
R&A - MVP is live! wine mobile ui
Download color palette

We recently worked with french wine experts from Rolland & Associés to build the first iteration of their platform.

The goal was to create solid fundations (design and tech wise) to add more functionalities in the months to come.

See it live!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
uxer
uxer
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by uxer

View profile
    • Like