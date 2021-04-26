I will minimalist business luxury minimal logo design

I am farhan ahamed jahangir I'm a professional graphics designer. I have been working on graphics design for over 5 years. I am professional Logo Designer

If you choose me, I'll do my best to make you happy. My offer includes:

1. professional, unique work

2. very fast response

3. perfect communication

4. unlimited revisions until

If you need my service.please contact me via link below

📩 jahangirfarhanahamed@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/farhan-ahamed-jahangir-247104208/

https://www.facebook.com/farhanahamedjahangi

https://twitter.com/FarhanAhamedJa3

https://www.instagram.com/farhanahamedjahangir1/

https://dribbble.com/farhanahamed145

WhatsApp +88 01747-379626