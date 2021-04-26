Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Sergey Yakovenko

83 mark version 1

Sergey Yakovenko
Sergey Yakovenko
83 38 monogram letterform letter letters font type branding brand identity logo logotype mark
83 mark version 1 83 38 monogram letterform letter letters font type branding brand identity logo logotype mark
83 mark version 1

Price
$400
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
83 mark version 1

Hey guys, after a long rethinking, I continue to publish my works. A new approach to style and presentation, it will be interesting! Thanks to everyone who is with me.
Друзья, после долгого переосмысления продолжаю публикацию своих работ. Новый подход к стилю и подаче, будет интересно! Спасибо всем, кто со мной.

Mark for a project on the theme of fashion. 83, version 1.
Знак для проекта в области фэшн. 83, версия 1.

Email yark.design@gmail.com
Instagram - Behance

Sergey Yakovenko
Sergey Yakovenko
Logo designer
    • Like