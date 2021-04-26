83 mark version 1

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey guys, after a long rethinking, I continue to publish my works. A new approach to style and presentation, it will be interesting! Thanks to everyone who is with me.
Друзья, после долгого переосмысления продолжаю публикацию своих работ. Новый подход к стилю и подаче, будет интересно! Спасибо всем, кто со мной.
Mark for a project on the theme of fashion. 83, version 1.
Знак для проекта в области фэшн. 83, версия 1.
Email yark.design@gmail.com
Instagram - Behance