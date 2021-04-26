Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
designerpandit

3d Exploration in Adobe Dimesion

designerpandit
designerpandit
  • Save
3d Exploration in Adobe Dimesion india forms shapes adobe dimension 3d illustrations 3d mughal indian illustration
Download color palette

Inspired by Mughal Architecture motifs, exploring 3D composition in Adobe Dimension.

Hit "L" if you like.

Behance:
https://www.behance.net/designerpandit

Read my latest case study here: 
https://medium.com/@designerpandit/sathi-your-companion-a-menstrual-health-experience-design-ui-ux-case-study-e3a107b8e7f3

F2f982fa8081da1e4b4cedf56e6e4e1c
Rebound of
Forms
By designerpandit
designerpandit
designerpandit

More by designerpandit

View profile
    • Like