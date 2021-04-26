Bureaucracy (007) ⠀

⠀

There is a lot of controversy and research about bureaucracy. But I agree with the statements below.⠀

⠀

- People and interactions are more important than processes and tools.

- A work product or part of it is more important than documentation.

- Collaboration with clients is more important than agreeing on the terms of the contract.

- Willingness to make changes in priority rather than sticking to the original plan.

