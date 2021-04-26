🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Bureaucracy (007) ⠀
⠀
There is a lot of controversy and research about bureaucracy. But I agree with the statements below.⠀
⠀
- People and interactions are more important than processes and tools.
- A work product or part of it is more important than documentation.
- Collaboration with clients is more important than agreeing on the terms of the contract.
- Willingness to make changes in priority rather than sticking to the original plan.
