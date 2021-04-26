Nikolaos Papanotas

Hermes a fast AIO e-commerce platform

Hermes a fast AIO e-commerce platform interaction design illustrator minimal web vector uiuxdesign design illustration
Speed, integration, automation and linear processes is the inspiration behind this illustration, being a part of the design of Hermes, an AIO e-commerce platform for next generation e-business automation.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116860011/Hermes-AIO-e-Commerce-Platform

