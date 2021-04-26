Daria Bosenko

Fitness Mobile App

Daria Bosenko
Daria Bosenko
  • Save
Fitness Mobile App ux design ui design ux interface yoga running mobile app mobile flat ui healthy app design minimal healthy lifestyle sport fitness app fitness
Download color palette

If you like this work and you plan to create a cool project write to me, I'm available for new creations!
Behance
LinkedIn
Telegram

Daria Bosenko
Daria Bosenko

More by Daria Bosenko

View profile
    • Like