Alexander Tek

Сar in forest

Alexander Tek
Alexander Tek
3d c4d digital art digitalart digital illustration illustrator render 3d art minimal clean cinema4d artwork creative colorful forest van car 3d artist blender3d
Сar in forest 🌳🚐🌲

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Victoria Arseni.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say 'Hello!', feel free to contact me via info@alexandertek.ru

Personal site
Instagram
Behance

Alexander Tek
Alexander Tek
Art direction 3d illustration lettering
