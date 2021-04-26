Infotainment System Design - Music System (Part 7/7)

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Welcome to the seventh and last part of my Infotainment System design series. This screen presents a music player, controls, and playlists.
I came up with this design while working as an intern for a game development company. The entire system has 7 main views, all of which have been shared. Visit my profile to view the rest of screen designs of this project.
Thanks for taking the time in viewing this design.
