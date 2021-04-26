Manan Tyagi

Infotainment System Design - Music System (Part 7/7)

Welcome to the seventh and last part of my Infotainment System design series. This screen presents a music player, controls, and playlists.

I came up with this design while working as an intern for a game development company. The entire system has 7 main views, all of which have been shared. Visit my profile to view the rest of screen designs of this project.

Thanks for taking the time in viewing this design.

Apr 26, 2021
