Sean Farrell

Wine Republic Logo

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Wine Republic Logo logo corkscrew wine flag open
Download color palette

A shift from the social aspect - still working on the lines

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like