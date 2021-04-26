Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reijo Palmiste

Ice Kingdom

Ice Kingdom blue cold ice videogame video game art game assets game asset video game shield sword isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
I've wanted to make some simple video game-ish assets for a bit now. Initially I had a pretty deep node setup on the materials here but after a handful of test renders it just didnt feel right, so solid & clean was the way to go.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great Monday, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
