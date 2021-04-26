Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brandbook - JUFS

Brandbook - JUFS
Creating a brand identity for JUFS that was both professional & approachable was the priority, so I focused on how to bring in colors that carried feelings of trust, energy & friendliness.

The colors also represent the mission and value of the company.

