ClipHire Wordmark Exploration 02

Hi everyone 👋

Happy to share with you one more option I have explored, developed and presented during the ClipHire project.

This one is based on a simple approach where the word hire is highlighted just as a successful candidate would be by a recruiter,

The wordmark works as a responsive logo and it can be simplified in a way that only initials are kept along with the green highlight that works as a distinctive brand element.

In terms of messaging [see slide 4-5] any last word can also be highlighted to ensure brand consistency is kept while maintaining the brand colors.

Feedback welcome.