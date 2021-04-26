Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mihai Dolganiuc

ClipHire Wordmark Exploration 02

ClipHire Wordmark Exploration 02 startup presentation media clip banner cap employment job candidate highlight digital resume video platform human resources hr hiring type typography text custom corporate branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Hi everyone 👋

Happy to share with you one more option I have explored, developed and presented during the ClipHire project.

This one is based on a simple approach where the word hire is highlighted just as a successful candidate would be by a recruiter,

The wordmark works as a responsive logo and it can be simplified in a way that only initials are kept along with the green highlight that works as a distinctive brand element.

In terms of messaging [see slide 4-5] any last word can also be highlighted to ensure brand consistency is kept while maintaining the brand colors.

Feedback welcome.

