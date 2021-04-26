ClipHire Wordmark Exploration 02

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi everyone 👋
Happy to share with you one more option I have explored, developed and presented during the ClipHire project.
This one is based on a simple approach where the word hire is highlighted just as a successful candidate would be by a recruiter,
The wordmark works as a responsive logo and it can be simplified in a way that only initials are kept along with the green highlight that works as a distinctive brand element.
In terms of messaging [see slide 4-5] any last word can also be highlighted to ensure brand consistency is kept while maintaining the brand colors.
Feedback welcome.