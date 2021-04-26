Infotainment System Design - Fan Speed Control (Part 6/7)

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Welcome to the sixth part of my Infotainment System design series. This screen allows fan speed control with sliders. (Note: the animation may look choppy because of the frame rate cap of GIF. The actual product animation is pretty smooth.)
I came up with this design while working as an intern for a game development company. The entire system has 7 main views, which will be shared here in separate posts.
Thanks for taking the time in viewing this design.
