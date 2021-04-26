Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Manan Tyagi

Infotainment System Design - Fan Speed Control (Part 6/7)

Infotainment System Design - Fan Speed Control (Part 6/7) illustration ux unity3d ui invision infotainment illustraion design adobe xd
Welcome to the sixth part of my Infotainment System design series. This screen allows fan speed control with sliders. (Note: the animation may look choppy because of the frame rate cap of GIF. The actual product animation is pretty smooth.)

I came up with this design while working as an intern for a game development company. The entire system has 7 main views, which will be shared here in separate posts.

Thanks for taking the time in viewing this design.

My Portfolio
My GitHub
My LinkedIn

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
