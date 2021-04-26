Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Super Mario Land

Super Mario Land nintendo game lowpoly mario ui c4d
Week 3 - Week 5 Super Mario Land.

Learning the low poly style from the tutorial here https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Cb411V7oX

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
