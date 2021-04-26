🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Miralux is a startup that produces container houses and operates in the Bulgarian market.
My role was to build a custom One-page Website, which they need to test and validate the business idea.
You can check the whole project on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117018915/Miralux-One-page-website
Feedbacks are always welcome. =)
Thank you!