Mossgiel Milk Self Initiated Rebrand

Mossgiel Milk Self Initiated Rebrand organic milk branding logo design
A self initiated project to rebrand a local company. I chose Mossgiel as I know they are a growing brand and have a large presence in my local area. I felt like their current logo was lacking something and maybe not as modern and current as similar companies doing the same sort of thing. So I chose to rebrand them and add in some humour to the back of their bottles.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
