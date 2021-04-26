Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

Salencome - Dashboard Sales Manager

Bagas Mochammad Rhafi
Bagas Mochammad Rhafi
  • Save
Salencome - Dashboard Sales Manager product list sale sidemenu sidebar admin outcome income pie chart graph line chart chart sales dashboard website web
Download color palette

Hi Guys!

Here is just dashboard screen for Salencome

Full Presentation on Behance

Have a great project? Hit me up on bagasmochammadrhafi@gmail.com

Get in touch:
Instagram | Behance | Uplabs

Bagas Mochammad Rhafi
Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

More by Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

View profile
    • Like