Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wave Up

Airline Investor deck

Wave Up
Wave Up
Hire Me
  • Save
Airline Investor deck presentation layout slide deck funding airline investor pitch presentation designer powerpoint design venture capital keynote presentation pitch deck design investor deck
Airline Investor deck presentation layout slide deck funding airline investor pitch presentation designer powerpoint design venture capital keynote presentation pitch deck design investor deck
Airline Investor deck presentation layout slide deck funding airline investor pitch presentation designer powerpoint design venture capital keynote presentation pitch deck design investor deck
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Private Airline Investor presentation-01-img 1.png
  2. Dribbble-Private Airline Investor presentation-01-img 2.png
  3. Dribbble-Private Airline Investor presentation-01-img 3.png

Seed-stage fundraising deck for a private airline to attract investors’ attention and get funding. Our team assisted in building the right content supported with powerful design; addressing key investors’ questions on why to invest.

Waveup specialises in seed / Series A / Series B+ decks, having completed over 300 projects over the past 5 years.

Please reach out to our team to learn more:

info@thewaveup.com / Website / Behance

Wave Up
Wave Up
Design that fuels growth and attracts investment
Hire Me

More by Wave Up

View profile
    • Like