Airline Investor deck

Seed-stage fundraising deck for a private airline to attract investors’ attention and get funding. Our team assisted in building the right content supported with powerful design; addressing key investors’ questions on why to invest.
Waveup specialises in seed / Series A / Series B+ decks, having completed over 300 projects over the past 5 years.
Please reach out to our team to learn more:
info@thewaveup.com / Website / Behance