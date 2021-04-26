Bang gia Honda HR-V tai Viet Nam moi nhat thang 4/2021

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Xe Honda HRV (HR-V) chính thức được Honda ra mắt tại thị trường quốc tế từ năm 2013 nhưng đến năm 2018 thì Honda HR V về Việt Nam và chính thức được chào sân. Với tính năng, thiết kế vượt trội, dòng xe này nhanh chóng nằm trong top xe SUV cỡ nhỏ bán chạy tại nước ta. Bài viết này Picar sẽ thông tin đến bạn bảng giá Honda HR-V giúp bạn có quyết định mua xe đúng đắn nhất.
Xem chi tiết: https://picar.vn/honda-hr-v/