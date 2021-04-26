Obed Jossy Ndubisi

Compfy.co - Sofa Store Landing Page.

Obed Jossy Ndubisi
Obed Jossy Ndubisi
  • Save
Compfy.co - Sofa Store Landing Page. ui landing page design ecommerce design website design uidesign landingpage webdesign
Download color palette

This is a home furniture (sofa) store landing page. It's a concept design. And the best part, it's my first Dribbble Shot. I tried to play with alignment in a subtle way. Let me know what you think. ENJOY!!!

Obed Jossy Ndubisi
Obed Jossy Ndubisi

More by Obed Jossy Ndubisi

View profile
    • Like