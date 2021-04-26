the first shot of CodersPeak website

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello dribbble!
This is my first shot on dribbble, so I am really excited to share it with you.
The shot was taken from the new CodersPeak website which I have designed while carring out the company's rebranding process.
Brand new identity, website and new core values. Our company needed to change its image for the target groups – our potential clients and for those who are interested in working for us. Each text was to be treated with a graphic to increase the impact.
If you want to see the whole effect of my work, please visit the website:
www.coderspeak.com
Thank you for your attention.
Have a good day!