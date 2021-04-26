Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Davydova

Four Seasons Agribusiness Packaging for Cows

Olga Davydova
Olga Davydova
Hire Me
  • Save
Four Seasons Agribusiness Packaging for Cows illustration brand identity sketch purple label design packaging design
Download color palette

Label design I've made for Four Seasons Agribusiness Packaging in last April (2020).

Check out more of my works:
Adobe Stock | Creative Market | Instagram

B0be015aff251e92a82b5f24fbbec19c
Rebound of
Four Seasons Agribusiness Illustrations for Packaging
By Olga Davydova
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Olga Davydova
Olga Davydova
Illustration & Visual Brand Identity ✏
Hire Me

More by Olga Davydova

View profile
    • Like