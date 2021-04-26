Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
nAO Design

Speechmate — audio badge

nAO Design
nAO Design
  • Save
Speechmate — audio badge sales speech minimal logo design ux ui
Download color palette

Speechmate is an audio badge that records conversations between sales assistants and customers and broadcasts this information to a speech analytics platform.

LET'S DISCUSS NEW OPPORTUNITIES — IT'S EASY
drop us a line at info@notanotherone.com
nAO Design

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
nAO Design
nAO Design

More by nAO Design

View profile
    • Like