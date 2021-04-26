Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karolina Bruckner

Plantbase - app

Karolina Bruckner
Karolina Bruckner
  • Save
Plantbase - app plant mobile app mobile ui app
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers!
Today I created a sample of mobile app with useful informations about plants. Here you can check some basic info, how to care about your plants and some common problems.
Hope you like it!
contact: kxbruckner@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Karolina Bruckner
Karolina Bruckner

More by Karolina Bruckner

View profile
    • Like