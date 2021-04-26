Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Murea
Lepisov Branding

Tuneboom - Approved Logo Design

Victor Murea
Lepisov Branding
Victor Murea for Lepisov Branding
Tuneboom - Approved Logo Design tune brand branding gradient app icon platform production music video growth connection playbutton play symbol logo logodesign optical illusion timeline chart
Hello everyone,

Here’s the approved logo design we recently created for Tuneboom. Tuneboom is a new media distribution platform that allows music producers, artists, and content creators to license, sell music and videos.

This concept was created in collaboration with Dmitry Lepisov.

Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com

Feedback is welcome!

Lepisov Branding
Lepisov Branding
