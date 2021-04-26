Tuneboom - Approved Logo Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone,
Here’s the approved logo design we recently created for Tuneboom. Tuneboom is a new media distribution platform that allows music producers, artists, and content creators to license, sell music and videos.
This concept was created in collaboration with Dmitry Lepisov.
Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com
Feedback is welcome!