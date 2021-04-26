Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Katia Stukota

The Different Moods of Kevin

The Different Moods of Kevin closeup male men man expressions moods emotions character art animated character illustration vector puppets character design illustration animation motion capture character animation puppet character animator character
Kevin, Kevin, Kevin and some more of Kevin - Customizable Male Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Kevin can change hairstyles, beards, outfits, and more.

You can download Kevin at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/kevin-african-american-male-puppet/

Hope you like Kevin ❤!

