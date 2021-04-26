Voice & Vote (Exhibition Concept) - Poster

For the 100th anniversary of the vote for women in the U.K., an exhibition was held at the Westminster Hall. This project was a live brief with an actual designer of the exhibition, where we were asked to design the whole visual image of the event.

concept. The idea behind my take on the project was the spirit of celebration - created with the bright, light colours, balloons as tickets, and posters with stickers. Aside from remembering all the struggle the suffragette movement went through, the important part was the celebratory motive.