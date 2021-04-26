Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samson Gilbert Nota

Tsaka Energy - Logo Design

Samson Gilbert Nota
Samson Gilbert Nota
  • Save
Tsaka Energy - Logo Design vector illustrator flat graphic design illustration typography minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Tsaka Energy Africa is a renewable energy group of engineers. Their specialization ranges from project development, construction, operation, and maintenance of solar systems and covers the entire value chain.

#logodesign #logodesigner #branding #logoconcept #logo #brandstrategy #logoprocess graphicdesigndaily #logoconcept

Samson Gilbert Nota
Samson Gilbert Nota

More by Samson Gilbert Nota

View profile
    • Like