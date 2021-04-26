Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

Computer Servicing IT Branding Logo

Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
  • Save
Computer Servicing IT Branding Logo clean icon branding brand identity gradient abstract design monogram creative brand logodesign logotype logo modern illustration app app icon corporate
Download color palette

Hello Dear!
I will design a modern and creative logo for your brand.
This is Kazi Faiz Ahmed (Dollar). I am a professional graphic designer.

World’s largest giant companies make their branding logo in a unique, modern & professional look most out of them. I provide a high-quality service & special attention to make a modern logo for your business, looking to reach a final result that fulfills your expectations & boosts your business to your customers. for your brand.
If you like my work then feel free to hire me on >>>
......
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/designerdollar.
Email; design.dollardope8@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/designer_dollar.
Whatsapp; +8801624376266

Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

More by Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

View profile
    • Like