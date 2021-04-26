Item group

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎁 Hey!
Today I will show you a concept for a Mobile app that helps you easily sort your favorite products, items for sale in an online store, or the inventory of a small offline store. I think it's very cool when you know the exact number of items and where they are, this idea will help you save time and increase your productivity.
________
I am open to new projects!
hey.anoshko@gmail.com | Linkedin | Instagram