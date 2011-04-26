Chaz Russo

Vintage Briefcase

Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Hire Me
  • Save
Vintage Briefcase illustration editorial
Download color palette

Secondary illustration for article about "Bi-vocationalism" (following up the split man posted yesterday)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Art Director & Freelance Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Chaz Russo

View profile
    • Like