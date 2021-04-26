A word, a week. • 17 • Cargo

№ 17 – Cargo

Federico Leggio is a well-known figure in the kinetic typography scene, and we’re happy to have him on the series. For this weeks word, he went with Cargo. If you’re a type enthusiast, I’m sure you that, at some point, you have found yourself gazing at the typography on shipping containers. Sturdy type that gets slightly distorted by the ribbed surface, while traveling the world. A thing of beauty, now set in motion by Federico, featuring out Compression typeface.

‘A word, a week.’ is an ongoing collaboration to see our animated typefaces in the hands artists we admire. A typeface is never a thing on its own. It’s always meant to be part of something bigger. Each week of 2021 we release a new animation by a new artist. It features a single word, set in an animated typeface from our collection. The artist comes up with the word and gets complete creative freedom. We get to see our type in action, and share the inspiring work with you.

Direction, design & animation: https://www.federicoleggio.it

Audio: https://juergenbranz.de

Type design: https://hanken.co

Type animation: https://calango.nl

Try or buy this animated typeface at:

https://animography.net/products/compression

Learn to create your own animated typefaces with our course on Motion Design School at https://motiondesign.school/products/animated-typefaces-with-animography