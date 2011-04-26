Graham Hicks

Fatz

Graham Hicks
Graham Hicks
  • Save
Fatz ipad drawing bird fat fatz mourning dove sketchbook pro
Download color palette

This is my rendering of Fatz, the mourning dove that frequents our deck, done on my iPad using Sketchbook Pro.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Graham Hicks
Graham Hicks

More by Graham Hicks

View profile
    • Like