Hi everyone ✌️,
This is a food ordering app to make its users meals a feast! Have all your favorite restaurants on your fingertips and order your favorite food anytime you desire. Browse menus, check out various cuisines, see location and proximity, not to forget the ratings of the restaurants!
Hope you like it! Show us some love and press L if you do! ❤️