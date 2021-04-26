Purrweb UI

Zoom App Redesign

Zoom App Redesign schedule meeting concept redesign zoom communication voice videocall call video startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, design-world! Do you know Zoom? We wanna share with you the redesign. It’s an app for video calls, video conferencing, and webinars! 📺

The main screen displays the main activities like create, enter or schedule a conference. Notifications of upcoming scheduled appointments are also displayed 📱

On the second screen, you can see a group video call and chat with interlocutors 📞

We decided to use the dark theme, it reduces eye strain and is easier to work with in low light. The main accent color is blue 🦋

The trick of the app is in a convenient functionality for communicating with many people 👩🏼‍💻

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Alena Kovaleva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product.
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

