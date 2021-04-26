Zoom App Redesign

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, design-world! Do you know Zoom? We wanna share with you the redesign. It’s an app for video calls, video conferencing, and webinars! 📺

The main screen displays the main activities like create, enter or schedule a conference. Notifications of upcoming scheduled appointments are also displayed 📱

On the second screen, you can see a group video call and chat with interlocutors 📞

We decided to use the dark theme, it reduces eye strain and is easier to work with in low light. The main accent color is blue 🦋

The trick of the app is in a convenient functionality for communicating with many people 👩🏼‍💻



Created by Alena Kovaleva

