Zoom App Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, design-world! Do you know Zoom? We wanna share with you the redesign. It’s an app for video calls, video conferencing, and webinars! 📺
The main screen displays the main activities like create, enter or schedule a conference. Notifications of upcoming scheduled appointments are also displayed 📱
On the second screen, you can see a group video call and chat with interlocutors 📞
We decided to use the dark theme, it reduces eye strain and is easier to work with in low light. The main accent color is blue 🦋
The trick of the app is in a convenient functionality for communicating with many people 👩🏼💻
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Alena Kovaleva
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜