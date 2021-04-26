Finance mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
For a long time I have not add shot with mobile app. So I present my concept. This is a financial application to keep track of financial expenses and income. The user can not only track his costs and incomes, but also leep all investments in one place. Do you like my job?
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤ and comments are really helps me