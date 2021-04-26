Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Excel Belmiro

Music player mobile app

Excel Belmiro
Excel Belmiro
  • Save
Music player mobile app subscription money chart mobile design minimal illustration mobile app design blue music player uiux ui simple music app white clean android ios mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Hello everyone here's my new exploration
for music player and downloader mobile app 🤩🤩

Please have a look and share your feedback

Have a great project? lets colaborate 🤝
contact me at

Instagram || Behance ||
Google
excelbelmiro@gmail.com

Excel Belmiro
Excel Belmiro

More by Excel Belmiro

View profile
    • Like