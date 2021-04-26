Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo

Iconly Roadmap

Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo
Afshin T2Y ✪ for Piqo
Iconly Roadmap
Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Good for sale
Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Hey guys 🏀
I'm back with the Iconly Roadmap present
I hope you like it

Iconly 2.3 is a more structurally enhanced version with a hundred more curved icons.

Ready to download and free to use in your projects.

Test it on the Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other formats on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign?sort=page_layout#AuOAO

What’s inside:
— Curved Type ( New 🔥 )
— 5 Styles (Light, Bold, Bulk, Two-tone, Broken)
— Organized library for Figma
— Fully vector
— Grid size 24px
— Pixel Perfect
— Trendy
— Easy to use in Figma

🦚 We're all ears! You can share your feedback with us, so we can keep improving this set.

