Hey guys 🏀
I'm back with the Iconly Roadmap present
I hope you like it
Iconly 2.3 is a more structurally enhanced version with a hundred more curved icons.
Ready to download and free to use in your projects.
Test it on the Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma
Download other formats on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign?sort=page_layout#AuOAO
What’s inside:
— Curved Type ( New 🔥 )
— 5 Styles (Light, Bold, Bulk, Two-tone, Broken)
— Organized library for Figma
— Fully vector
— Grid size 24px
— Pixel Perfect
— Trendy
— Easy to use in Figma
🦚 We're all ears! You can share your feedback with us, so we can keep improving this set.
