Hey guys 🏀

I'm back with the Iconly Roadmap present

I hope you like it

Iconly 2.3 is a more structurally enhanced version with a hundred more curved icons.

Ready to download and free to use in your projects.

Test it on the Figma community:

https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other formats on Gumroad:

https://gumroad.com/piqodesign?sort=page_layout#AuOAO

What’s inside:

— Curved Type ( New 🔥 )

— 5 Styles (Light, Bold, Bulk, Two-tone, Broken)

— Organized library for Figma

— Fully vector

— Grid size 24px

— Pixel Perfect

— Trendy

— Easy to use in Figma

🦚 We're all ears! You can share your feedback with us, so we can keep improving this set.

