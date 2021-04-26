Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rajan Raj

Task Management App Ui Concept

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
Task Management App Ui Concept newdesign designtrends task management personal app color appuiux appuidesign vector ui mobile app design minimal illustration design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbbleres!
This is a Personal Task Management App that I have been thinking about and designed that simple way. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

I am available for Freelance Projects,Say Hi 👇

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Learning, Designing & Living That's Me
Hire Me

More by Rajan Raj

View profile
    • Like