Task Management App Ui Concept

Hello, Dribbbleres!
This is a Personal Task Management App that I have been thinking about and designed that simple way. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.
I am available for Freelance Projects,Say Hi 👇
My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/
Thank You...