Scott Sauer

Monster illustration sticker for supporting member.

Scott Sauer
Scott Sauer
  • Save
Monster illustration sticker for supporting member. monster hand drawn character design illustration
Download color palette

Hand drawn monster illustration colored with alcohol markers on adhesive backed paper. This is one of many hand drawn stickers I make for supporting members of the Horde of Dastardly Oddities.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Scott Sauer
Scott Sauer

More by Scott Sauer

View profile
    • Like