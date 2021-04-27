Chiara Vercesi

The price of extinction - African Penguin

Chiara Vercesi
Chiara Vercesi
Hire Me
  • Save
The price of extinction - African Penguin overfishing african penguin extinction earthday earthday2021 conservation zoo sketches animals illustrated penguin wildlife animals procreate illustration chiara vercesi
The price of extinction - African Penguin overfishing african penguin extinction earthday earthday2021 conservation zoo sketches animals illustrated penguin wildlife animals procreate illustration chiara vercesi
The price of extinction - African Penguin overfishing african penguin extinction earthday earthday2021 conservation zoo sketches animals illustrated penguin wildlife animals procreate illustration chiara vercesi
The price of extinction - African Penguin overfishing african penguin extinction earthday earthday2021 conservation zoo sketches animals illustrated penguin wildlife animals procreate illustration chiara vercesi
The price of extinction - African Penguin overfishing african penguin extinction earthday earthday2021 conservation zoo sketches animals illustrated penguin wildlife animals procreate illustration chiara vercesi
Download color palette
  1. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_02.jpg
  2. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_04.jpg
  3. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_03.jpg
  4. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_06.jpg
  5. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_00.jpg

It's finally time to show what I have been working on for the past few months. 😊⁠
At the end of 2020, I started a wonderful collaboration with Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and Energy BBDO to raise funds for endangered species. The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.⁠

The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.⁠

⁠⁠Check out the project on Behance:
https://bit.ly/3eSMCdk

Find out more about it https://www.lpzoo.org/priceofextinction/.

Chiara Vercesi
Chiara Vercesi
Freelance illustrator Co-founder of Sail Ho Studio
Hire Me

More by Chiara Vercesi

View profile
    • Like