Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Budhi Luhoer

Redesign Homepage - Content Marketing Labs

Budhi Luhoer
Budhi Luhoer
  • Save
Redesign Homepage - Content Marketing Labs content marketing labs cmlabs redesign homepage branding user interface ui design madebybudhi blue landingpage homepage figma
Download color palette

Hello, welcome to my shot dribbble!

If you want see prototype, you can click here
https://www.figma.com/proto/36SnzH96U2i8rDKqqXkVbM/PD-Academy-School-from-Home?node-id=160%3A0&scaling=min-zoom

For design process (indonesia), you can click here
https://budhiluhoer3.medium.com/redesign-homepage-cmlabs-45c3ba586eb6

Thank you!

Lets Connect Me
My Personal Website : https://bit.ly/muhammadbudhi
My Instagram : https://instagram.com/budhilhr

Budhi Luhoer
Budhi Luhoer

More by Budhi Luhoer

View profile
    • Like