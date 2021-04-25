Redesign Homepage - Content Marketing Labs

Hello, welcome to my shot dribbble!

If you want see prototype, you can click here

https://www.figma.com/proto/36SnzH96U2i8rDKqqXkVbM/PD-Academy-School-from-Home?node-id=160%3A0&scaling=min-zoom

For design process (indonesia), you can click here

https://budhiluhoer3.medium.com/redesign-homepage-cmlabs-45c3ba586eb6

Thank you!

Lets Connect Me

My Personal Website : https://bit.ly/muhammadbudhi

My Instagram : https://instagram.com/budhilhr