Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrej

UX & UI - Godaddy.com

Andrej
Andrej
  • Save
UX & UI - Godaddy.com user interface user experience ui ux web development web developer responsive design responsive godaddy
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers

This time it was a design for the Godaddy. They reached out and requested a re-design of their landing page.

This is how it looks like.

Product photos - Godaddy.com
Design studio - https://saucesites.com

Cheers

Show love ❤️ press "L".
Want more? Follow me for cool stuff

Andrej
Andrej
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrej

View profile
    • Like