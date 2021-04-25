Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ľubaś Guzowskij

Patch #aperilchallenge 25/30

Ľubaś Guzowskij
Ľubaś Guzowskij
  • Save
Patch #aperilchallenge 25/30 almost human animals primatologist primates qoute patch invite giveaway bonobo creative logo gorilla chimp hello dribble smart logo monkey ape
Download color palette

“The least I can do is speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
― Jane Goodall

#aperilchallenge 25/30
April is Ape Awareness Month! I will make an Ape related logo everyday during April.

Ľubaś Guzowskij
Ľubaś Guzowskij

More by Ľubaś Guzowskij

View profile
    • Like