Persona - Trendy Display Font

Persona - Trendy Display Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Persona is a modern and trendy font based sans that have unique looks. This font contains uppercase and lowercase that have different form. You can use the lowercase and uppercase in the same word that will make your text more stand out! And the best of this font is the italic version as the alternates which mean you can combine it all without worrying about the kerning! You can use this font for the magazine, poster, and suitable for headline. This font also support multi language.

