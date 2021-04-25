Font Resources

Ombra - Quirky Display Font

A modern take on the classic “Motter Ombra” originally designed by Othmar Motter in 1973 and digitized by Linotype.

The typeface came to be while creating a logotype for a client. The simplified result of the custom lettering sparked an idea to recreate the entire font. Using geometric circles vs. teardrop shapes and completely remodeling certain letters, BN Modern Ombra was born. -- The font is perfect for layout displays, headlines and is basically an automatic logo maker. Download now while it’s on sale, only for a limited time!

