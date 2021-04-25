WIX Website Page Re-design- fitness -Mobile responsive

This website was such a challenge! Generally, for my small business clients, I design a Wix site to help make content easier to update. With this brand, the client was already locked into a Wix platform. It was a bit of a learning curve for me. The most significant issue was the lack of responsive capabilities with Wix. The platform does not scale well between desktop to mobile. Overall the site turned out nice and minimal and works well on mobile. I'm thankful for new opportunities that force me to learn new tools!