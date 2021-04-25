Trending designs to inspire you
Figma had an update.
It had some cool features like Jam, and a mobile app.
But it also made a rule for those of us on a free plan:
No more than three design files per project.
Now, this is a problem for a million reasons, the most important being that many like me already have more than 3 files in a project, I have more than 30 in some.
But I guess I have to delete them now...
Comment if you agree!