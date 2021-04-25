Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I'm Mad.

Figma had an update.

It had some cool features like Jam, and a mobile app.

But it also made a rule for those of us on a free plan:
No more than three design files per project.

Now, this is a problem for a million reasons, the most important being that many like me already have more than 3 files in a project, I have more than 30 in some.

But I guess I have to delete them now...

Comment if you agree!

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
