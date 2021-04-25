Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Print Templates

Annual Report

Print Templates
Print Templates
  • Save
Annual Report advertising branding lookbook fashion minimalist clean professional modern catalogue catalog magazine template print design printing printable print indesign adobe us lettter a4
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

Product features :
• 30 custom page document
• 2 size (A4 & US letter)
• Master page
• Compatible with adobe indesign CS4 & higher
• Grid content
• Free font used
•​​​​​​​ All object, colors, & text are editable

Print Templates
Print Templates

More by Print Templates

View profile
    • Like